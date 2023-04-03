Priyanka Chopra's Big Confessions at Citadel Event; Gigi Hadid Deletes Her Instagram Story With Varun Dhawan?

Priyanka Chopra confessed she cannot work with people she doesn’t like. The Citadel actress made the confession while talking about things that are non-negotiable for her when it comes to signing a project. Speaking about the subject at the press conference in Mumbai, she said, “I think what’s non-negotiable now is actually very true, I can’t work with people who I don’t like anymore."

American supermodel Gigi Hadid has reportedly deleted her reaction to a viral video of her and Varun Dhawan from her Instagram story. The viral video showed Varun Dhawan lifting Gigi in his arms and kissing her at the launch of India in Fashion at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Saturday night.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not holding back anymore. At the trailer launch of her American TV series Citadel in Mumbai on Monday, Priyanka, who has been in the news for her recent explosive podcast, opened up on why she couldn’t be vocal about the “politics in Bollywood" earlier. In the now-viral podcast, Priyanka had said that she decided to take a break from the Hindi film industry after she was being “pushed into a corner".

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met for the first time on the sets of a shampoo commercial in 2013. The two hit it off instantly and began secretly dating. After a couple of years of dating, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017. Anushka Sharma recently revealed what impressed her about Virat before she began dating him.

While Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of their blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise, looks like they will have to wait for more than expected for the movie. If reports are to be believed, the shooting for Pushpa 2 has been halted as of now.

