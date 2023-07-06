Priyanka Chopra's Citadel Spent Rs 2000 Cr But Failed to Hit The Mark, Joe Russo Charges BOMB for S2

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s series Citadel had released earlier this year but failed to hit the mark. Touted as a spy-thriller, the series opened to mixed reviews but failed to draw audiences to the streaming platform. While Priyanka, Richard, and the Russo Brothers, who were backing the project, are yet to react to the disappointing response to the series, a new report claimed that a jaw-dropping budget of $250 million was put into the series.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Prime Video has initially allocated “$20 million per episode." However, the budget rose to a whopping $250 million after the series underwent reshooting. According to the report, screenwriter Josh Appelbaum and veteran TV writer Bryan Oh were developing a show featuring a good and an evil spy.

“The Russos disagreed with Appelbaum and Oh about the vision for the project. They wanted to eliminate the love story between characters played by Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and didn’t like other plot elements," the report claimed, adding that while the main post-production office was in London was working on a version of the series, the Russo Brothers set camp in LA to prepare another version based on the footage shot. Both versions were submitted to the streaming giant and the Russo Brothers’ version was approved.

This led to Citadel undergoing ‘substantial reshoots.’ “They brought in a new writer, David Weil, to overhaul the script and ended up reshooting more than half of the show. This added at least $80 million to the budget," the report claimed, adding that Joe Russo will be helming every episode of Citadel season 2 and he is charging a stunning $25 million per episode.