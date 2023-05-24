Actors Vaibhavi Upadhayay And Nitesh Pandey Pass Away; Priyanka Chopra Makes Sensational Revelation

Television actor Nitesh Pandey has died at the age of 51. The actor, who was recently seen in Anupamaa, died of a cardiac arrest. The news of his death was confirmed by his brother-in-law, producer Siddharth Nagar. It is reported that Nitesh suffered a cardiac arrest on May 23 in Igatpuri, near Nashik, where he was shooting for a project. His sister, Arpita, is said to be in a state of shock.

Nitesh Pandey, Anupamaa Actor, Dies at 51 After Cardiac Arrest

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhayay passed away on Monday in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh. Her last rites were held on Wednesday in Mumbai which were attended by several of her friends and industry colleagues including JD Majethia.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s Car Was Hit By Truck, She Wasn’t Wearing Seatbelt; Here’s What Happened

Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she was once made uncomfortable by a director on the sets of a film in her early days in Bollywood. The actress said that she felt humiliated, so much so that she decided to opt out of the project. Priyanka recalled that the director in question wanted to see her “underwear" while shooting a striping scene. She recounted the “dehumanizing moment" to The Zoe Report. The actress was supposed to play a character who goes undercover.

Priyanka Chopra Makes BIG Claim Against Bollywood Director: ‘He Said, I Need to See Her Underwear’

Karan Johar has once again left fans enthralled with a mesmerizing video montage, offering a tantalizing glimpse into his highly anticipated film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The video, released on social media, has ignited excitement with the promise of unveiling the film’s first look tomorrow, i.e. May 25 which also marks 25 years of him in the industry.

Karan Johar CONFIRMS Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani 1st Look To Drop On Birthday, Says ‘I Wept…’

Arijit Singh has garnered a huge fan following for his melodious voice and humble nature. Despite his fame, he continues to lead a modest life in his hometown of Murshidabad, West Bengal, winning hearts of his fans with his down-to-earth approach. Many videos doing the rounds on the internet give us a sneak peek into Arijit Singh’s continued connection to his roots and his humble lifestyle in Bengal.

Arijit Singh Engages With Neighbours As He Goes Grocery Shopping On A Bike In Bengal; Wins Hearts