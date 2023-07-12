Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Enjoys With 'Mamu' Siddharth In This Never-Seen-Before Photo

Birthday Priyanka Chopra recently took to his Instagram handle to share an unseen photo of her daughter Malti with Siddharth on his birthday. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Happiest Birthday Sid. Seeing you go from my little brother to Mamu is incredible. Love you Gooch."

In the photo, Malti was seen candidly sitting on her mama Sidharth’s lap. The duo sat on a cruise, while they gazed at blue sea. She was seen dressed in a cute pink top. Earlier yesterday, Priyanka shared another adorable glimpse of her baby daughter enjoying her cruise ride. In the picture, little Malti Marie dressed in a blue and red floral monokini, looked super adorable. She even wore a matching sun hat and sunglasses.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie Jonas in January 2022. Malti made her public appearance alongside Priyanka in January this year in Los Angeles as they attended the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame event, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka’s lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas got their accolades.