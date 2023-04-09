Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Looks Like a Doll in Adorable Pic From Her Easter Celebrations

Priyanka Chopra recently visited India with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. This was the little one’s first visit to India. Fans showered a lot of love on the little munchkin. And today the actress shared an adorable and colourful picture of her daughter and wished fans a ‘happy easter’. She took to her Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of how her daughter celebrated it.

Talking about the picture shows Malti dressed in a white and yellow frock with a white colour hairband on her head. She is sitting in a basket with some toys and a bunch of beautiful flowers yellow and peach colour are kept near her. Priyanka wrote, “Happy Easter to all celebrating." Earlier in the day, many other celebrities also wished fans. Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a post on her stories which reads, “May the risen Lord Bless you abundantly and keep all of you in His loving care. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Easter."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s post:

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared pictures of her son Taimur, Jeh, and husband Saif Ali Khan celebrating Easter.

Priyanka was recently in India for Citadel promotion and the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. On the work front, she is all set to star in Amazon Studios’ Heads of State co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress shared the news on Instagram and wrote, ‘On to the next.’ Reportedly, the shoot will begin in May. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film is being produced by Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard.

She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif. The announcement about the same was made in 2021. Farhan’s announcement read, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road."

