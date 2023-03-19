Priyanka Chopra's Ex-Stylist Law Roach Reacts to 'Sample Size' Remark, Says 'That Wasn't the Real Conversation'

It was just days ago when celebrity stylist Law Roach announced his retirement in a now-deleted Instagram post. The 44-year-old explained that he needs some time away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world to take focus on himself. During an interaction with People, Law Roach highlighted several incidents that have prompted him to take the massive step, and one of them is related to global diva Priyanka Chopra. Previously, during one of her media interactions, Priyanka Chopra called out one of her stylists for making her tear up for not being ‘sample sized.’

Though Priyanka refrained from revealing the identity of the designer, Roach admitted that her comment was directed at him. The stylist reportedly stated that he was a tad bit hurt after reading her remark in the press. It is speculated that Priyanka was talking about the Oscars events that he styled her for. While sharing his accounts of the conversation, Roach confirmed that he never directly spoke to the Citadel star about it. He believes it is likely that her gatekeepers (agents) presented his conversation in such a way that made her feel bad. The stylist laments that the entire context of the remark was taken out of context and blown out of proportion.

Advertisement

“Because that wasn't the real conversation. I've never had that conversation with her, ever. So again, it is her gatekeepers, how they presented what I said to her to make her feel that way. And if that made her feel bad, that wasn't, it was taken out of context,” he said. He reportedly explained that he was never sensitive to her body. He noted, “But I'm sure it was taken outta context to get her to be like, 'Oh, okay, I'm not working with him no more. He's insensitive to my body.' Which I'm like, 'How is that possible? I've been dressing you for literally pre-pandemic, and it's been nothing but great things.’”

While announcing his retirement on social media, Roach stated, “My cup is empty.” He thanked everyone who extended him a hand of support throughout his fashion career and trusted him, “I'm so grateful for you all. If this business was just about clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately, it's not! The politics, the lies, and the false narratives finally got me! You win. I'm out,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Besides Priyanka Chopra, Law Roach has collaborated with several prominent celebs including Zendaya, Ariana, Grande, and Celine Dion, among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here