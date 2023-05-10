Priyanka Chopra's Latest Post Featuring Her Daughter Malti Is The Perfect Dose Of Cuteness

Priyanka Chopra kick-started her morning on an adorable note. Lately, the actress has been spending some quality time with her baby daughter Malti Marie. Be it buying toys or taking a walk in Central Park, Priyanka Chopra has been constantly giving fans a glimpse of their fun exploits via social media. On Tuesday morning, the new mom gave us a glimpse of a beautiful landscape of the city, but what made it special was the feature of her little munchkin. Donning a floral ensemble, Malti seemed to be in a playful mood in the picture.

With her back to the camera, something interesting appears to have caught the attention of Malti Marie. Mother Priyanka who couldn’t control herself from capturing the cute moment also shared it on her Instagram Stories calling it “Perfect mornings." Take a look at the picture here:

This comes just two days after Priyanka Chopra stepped out for a walk with her baby in New York’s Central Park. Matli Marie enjoyed the outing from inside her stroller while the Citadel actress recorded the cute antics of her baby girl. As Priyanka pushed the stroller, the toddler can be heard screaming in excitement in the background. The baby’s adorable voice makes her mother laugh as they continue their outing. “Love our walks in Central Park," she captioned the video.

On Saturday, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed checking out some toys as Malti Marie got an opportunity to hang out with her cousins. The little munchkin was quite intrigued by a Hot Dog and Petzel toy store as she wandered around in a room filled with babies and cute pooches. “Saturday done right," Priyanka captioned her weekend photo dump.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra’s latest romantic-comedy Love Again is all set to hit the Indian theatres on May 12. Directed by James Strouse, the film stars Sam Heughan as the male lead while Nick Jonas makes a small cameo. Notably, Love Again also marks the acting debut of ‘My Heart Will Go On’ songstress Celine Dion.

Besides this, the actress is also making headlines for her feature alongside Richard Madden in the spy show Citadel. The fourth episode of the series will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 12 onwards. The plot showcases Priyanka and Richard joining forces to take down a notorious criminal organization Manticore.

