Priyanka Chopra’s tell-all interview made major headlines across the country. The actress revealed the real reason behind her exit from the tinsel town. Following her revelation, several prominent faces like Kangana Ranaut and Apurva Asrani came out in support of the Quantico actress. Now Priyanka’s manager, Anjula Acharia has showed her solidarity with the global star.

Reacting to a fan’s tweet that encapsulated one of Acharia’s interview with Forbes where she had claimed how Bollywood dissuaded her to work with Priyanka Chopra. Anjula penned her thoughts on the thread. She wrote, “Naysayers are just noise! You have to tune it out @priyankachopra is undeniable and we proved them all wrong :))) I knew she would be a global star the first time I saw her on TV! (sic)."

In the 2021 interview, Anjula Acharia had disclosed, “I remember when I first signed Priyanka, there were a lot of people,

particularly in India who was so negative. I was at Manish Goel’s house at dinner with some prominent people from, I wouldn’t say Bollywood, they hate that wordâ€æthe Hindi film industry, and they were just so negative about her. They were like ‘she’s never gonna work, I don’t know why you are wasting your time blah blahâ€æ I remember feeling really hurt at the time, ‘am I wasting my time?’ But this is where self-belief comes in. It seemed like a crazy dream right? To bring somebody from India to Hollywood but gotta tell you, when I look into Priyanka’s eyesâ€æ you just believe. And I think Priyanka was just undeniable. And I think she is a disruptor and I believe in her talent. I just had more belief in myself than what those people were telling me."

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra who is eagerly awaiting the release of her pan-global series Citadel had talked to Dan Sheperd on his podcast. She had revealed, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it."

