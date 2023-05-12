Priyanka Chopra's Mother-In-Law Denise Dubs Her Family ‘Beautiful’; Heaps Praises On Daughters-In-Law

Priyanka Chopra has been married to Nick Jonas for almost four years now and the couple has been going strong ever since. Recently, her mother-in-law Denise Jonas opened up about her relationship with her and other daughter-in-laws Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

Recently, Nick’s mother Denise Jonas talked about her relationship with her daughters-in-law on Got It From My Momma Podcast and called Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle ‘such lovely women’. She also said that she is blessed to have them. Denise said, “I love all my daughters-in-law, and their parents, all of their parents. I feel like we have a good relationship with each of them, they are really good people. They are inside and out really. I mean they are remarkably beautiful in person but they are such lovely women. I’m so blessed, grateful."

Earlier during an interview with ABC’s The View, Priyanka shared how her mother Madhur and mother-in-law Denise take care of her baby daughter Malti when Nick and she are away with their work commitments. Priyanka also added that, because of Madhu and Denise, they can focus on their work full-fledged.

Priyanka admitted that after Malti’s birth, she re-prioritised her life. She said, “Definitely. I was really grateful that she happened to me at a time when I had the ability to put a pin in it. Not everyone has the ability to say, ‘Hey I won’t go to work’ or take a year off but I did. I took a year off and I’m someone who has done four movies a year because I’m greedy. I don’t want anyone else to do the job, just in case I don’t get it again. I still have that energy. But when she came there’s nothing else that matters. She is my honing signal. Wherever I go I have to come back home. She is with me everywhere. She is in New York right now which means my mother schlepped everywhere."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. The film is slated to release on May 12, 2023. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif. The movie is touted to be a road-trip film similar to Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol.