If you have not been living under a rock, you must have heard about Salumarada Thimmakka. The 110-year-old environmentalist is highly respected all over India and is renowned for planting more than 8000 trees. A Padma Shri awardee, Salumarada hails from the state of Karnataka. She is held in very high regard by people and recently an actress got the privilege of meeting her face-to-face.

Actress and former Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, whose videos often go viral on social media, is trending once again due to her chance encounter with Salumarada Thummakka.

Her act of touching Salumarada’s feet and paying respects to her has earned her widespread praise from fans and followers. Both were attending the NewX Shakti Awards in Mumbai on Saturday, March 18 and the interaction between the two ladies completely stole the limelight.

Priyanka exchanged pleasantries with Salumarada and bent to touch her feet, which was captured by shutterbugs at the event. After the interaction, Priyanka waved at the shutterbugs before entering the venue building.

Fans have flooded the comments section with their messages. One user commented, “Wow Priyanka!! There’s something about you that is so inspiring! I aspire to become like you. Will love, respect, and support you forever!! " while another wrote, “She is so sweet, what a cute gesture." Other comments called her humble and down to earth.

On the occasion, Priyanka looked lovely in a white saree and a backless blouse. She added exquisite earrings and a necklace as accessories to her dress, which wonderfully suited her classic style. On social media, fashion fans have applauded her simple yet gorgeous look.

After Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka gained popularity and became well-known. She now co-stars with Ankit Gupta in the hit serial Udaariyaan on Colors TV as Tejo Singh Virk. She also had guest appearances on series like Gathbandhan and Yeh Hai Chahatein. Her song video, Kuch Itni Haseen, alongside Ankit Gupta, was released last week and it became an instant sensation.

