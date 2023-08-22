Priyanka Mohan To Play Female Lead In Thalapathy Vijay's 68th Film? What We Know

Actress Priyanka Mohan, who is making a name for herself in the Telugu and Tamil film industries, is rumoured to have landed a major role yet again. It is reported that the actress has been selected as one of the primary female leads in an upcoming film featuring Thalapathy Vijay.

Written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film calls for two lead actresses. Alongside Priyanka, there are rumours suggesting that Jyothika is being considered for the second lead role. Other details about the rest of the cast have not yet been revealed.

With music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the cinematography of the film is handled by Siddhartha Nun. The music director has collaborated with director Venkat Prabhu for most of his films. Produced by Archana Kalpathi, Kalpathi S Ganesh, Kalpathi S Aghoram, and Kalpathi S Suresh under the banner AGS Entertainment, the film is expected to hit theatres on Jan 10, 2024.

Advertisement

Initial reports suggested that Samantha, Keerthy Suresh, and Nayanthara will join the cast. Recent sources suggested that director Venkat Prabhu has refuted their presence. Amidst this, Priyanka Mohan is expected to be seen opposite Vijay in the movie. An official announcement is yet to be made on this matter.

After wrapping up filming for the film Leo, Vijay is currently in Norway. It is anticipated that details about this long-anticipated audio launch event will be revealed shortly.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo stars Vijay, Trisha, and Sanjay Dutt in leading roles. Leo also stars Gautham Menon, Anurag Kashyap, Mysskin, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, and others in pivotal roles. Touted to be an action thriller, the film is produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. With music scored by Anirudh Ravichander, the cinematography of the film is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa.