South actress Priyanka Nalkari, who gained fame with her acting prowess in the serial Sita Raman, recently married her long-time boyfriend businessman Rahul Verma. The wedding took place on March 23 and was a private affair, to which only close friends were invited. Many social media users criticised the couple for marrying in the absence of their parents. Priyanka has decided not to be silent on this matter. In an Instagram live session, she talked about it. Priyanka said that they had obtained the consent of her parents, but Rahul’s parents were not happy with this union.

According to Priyanka, once Rahul’s parents agree to this marriage, they will celebrate it lavishly. She also said that people who are criticising her marriage for being a secretive affair should mind their own life.

Many users may be satisfied with this explanation, but others feel a little confused. It is because there were reports that Priyanka’s family members were also not happy with this marriage. Reportedly, she tied the nuptial knot with Rahul secretly because of this reason. There is no clarification that these reports are correct and followers will surely find it difficult to believe these versions.

Irrespective of these talks about Priyanka’s marriage, fans are happy that she is enjoying one of the best phases of her life. She has treated her followers with some of the pictures from her marriage on Instagram, which was conducted in the Lord Murugan temple, in Malaysia. Priyanka happily performed the ceremonies with Rahul as seen in the pictures. Fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry wished her. Actress Bhanushree Mehra commented, “Congratulations".

Priyanka also steals the limelight due to her presence on YouTube. She has shared a lot of updates from her personal and professional life as well in the channel, which got a brilliant response from viewers.

