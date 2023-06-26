Producer Kuljit Pal Dies Aged 90, Mahesh Bhatt Calls Him A Brave Man

Veteran film producer Kuljit Pal’s demise on June 24 has left the industry in mourning. He had a very long association with the world of cinema, producing films like Arth, Aaj, Parmatma, Vaasna, Do Shikari and Ashiana. 90-year-old Kulji Pal had been suffering from illness for quite some and finally breathed his last on Saturday, from a cardiac arrest. His mortal remains were cremated at Santa Cruz on Sunday.

Kuljit Pal’s manager Sanjay Pal confirmed that the cause of the producer’s death was a heart attack. Mahesh Bhatt, who directed Arth, one of the best-known films that Kuljit produced, told ETimes that Kuljit was a brave man with a big heart and that it was because of his aid that he could make Arth. Mahesh Bhatt, who had until then not had a single hit film, said that the industry was ready to write him off after four consecutive flops but it was at this crucial juncture that Kuljit Pal showed his trust in him and decided to produce Arth. He even went on to say that he had not come across a person in his life who had supported him the way Kuljit Pal did.