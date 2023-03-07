Home » Movies » Producer Madhu Mantena's Father Murali Raju Dies, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun Pay Tribute

Producer Madhu Mantena's Father Murali Raju Dies, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun Pay Tribute

Producer Madhu Mantena lost his father on Tuesday. His father Murali Raju was hospitalised a few days ago, after suffering a stroke.

Advertisement

Curated By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 21:37 IST

Hyderabad, India

Producer Madhu Mantena lost his father on Tuesday.
Producer Madhu Mantena lost his father on Tuesday.

Producer Madhu Mantena’s father Murali Raju passed away in Hyderabad today. He was hospitalised a few days ago, after suffering a stroke. Mantena is a film producer and entrepreneur. He has been involved in the production and distribution of films across Hindi, Telugu, and Bengali film industries. Mantena has produced several big films like Ghajini, ’83, Udta Punjab and Super 30.

Several members of the Indian film fraternity were seen turning up to pay their last respects. Among them were superstars Aamir Khan and Allu Arjun. Videos on social media show the actors pay respects to the mortal remains of producer Madhu Mantena’s father Murari Raju Mantena.

Advertisement

Madhu Mantena had earlier co-founded Phantom Films with Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane. The production house has made movies like Lootera (2013), Queen (2014) and Hasee Toh Phasee (2014). Mantena had also co-founded KWAN, a celebrity management company.

RELATED NEWS

He was married to designer Masaba Gupta, the daughter of actor Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards. The two tied the knot in 2015, but separated in 2019.

Recently, Masaba married actor Satyadeep Misra, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Bohni BandyopadhyayBohni Bandyopadhyay, Deputy News Editor, News18.com, heads the desk of the Enter...Read More

first published: March 07, 2023, 21:37 IST
last updated: March 07, 2023, 21:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Stylish Bikinis As She Holidays In Maldives, See Her Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Sets Internet On Fire In Bold Lingerie-inspired Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures