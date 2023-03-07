Producer Madhu Mantena’s father Murali Raju passed away in Hyderabad today. He was hospitalised a few days ago, after suffering a stroke. Mantena is a film producer and entrepreneur. He has been involved in the production and distribution of films across Hindi, Telugu, and Bengali film industries. Mantena has produced several big films like Ghajini, ’83, Udta Punjab and Super 30.

Several members of the Indian film fraternity were seen turning up to pay their last respects. Among them were superstars Aamir Khan and Allu Arjun. Videos on social media show the actors pay respects to the mortal remains of producer Madhu Mantena’s father Murari Raju Mantena.

Advertisement

Madhu Mantena had earlier co-founded Phantom Films with Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane. The production house has made movies like Lootera (2013), Queen (2014) and Hasee Toh Phasee (2014). Mantena had also co-founded KWAN, a celebrity management company.

He was married to designer Masaba Gupta, the daughter of actor Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards. The two tied the knot in 2015, but separated in 2019.

Recently, Masaba married actor Satyadeep Misra, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Read all the Latest Movies News here