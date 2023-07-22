Producer Prerna Arora Reveals Plans Of Making Biopic On PM Modi With Big B In The Lead

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman fame producer Prerna Arora recently revealed plans for her upcoming project. She is all set to make a biopic based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Zoom Entertainment, the reason Prerna wants to make a film on PM Modi is because she feels he is the most “dynamic, handsome and competent" man in India and she also thinks that there is no bigger hero than him. Speaking to the media house, Prerna Arora shared that she wants to cast Amitabh Bachchan as the lead in the film, as there would be no one better actor to fit in the role. Prena didn’t reveal much about whether the team has approached Big B for the role or whether he is on board yet or not.

Prerna said that the biopic film will cover many aspects of Narendra Modi’s life after he became the Prime Minister of India. The film will reportedly show his work, from extensive persuasion for foreign policies to bringing economic development, as well as monitoring and handling the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccine distribution, which is considered his biggest achievement during his ongoing tenure.