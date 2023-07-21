Producer Shibu G Suseelan Slams Vinayakan For 'Derogatory Remarks' On Oommen Chandy

The state of Kerala recently observed three days of mourning after the death of former chief minister Oommen Chandy, who passed away on Tuesday. While many film personalities, politicians and celebrities are offering their condolences, Malayalam actor Vinayakan has shocked everyone by bad-mouthing the late politician.

Vinayakan, in a video on his Facebook profile, which has now been deleted, questioned who Oommen Chandy was and what he did to deserve a three-day mourning in the state.

The actor said that the politician is dead and there is absolutely nothing that could be done about it. He urged the media to stop covering the death of Oommen Chandy and even added that he did not think that the former CM was a good man. “You know what he has done to Karunakaran, so just stop it and go away," he said in his post.

This statement has earned him the ire of Chandy’s supporters and many have slammed him for his derogatory comments. A complaint has also been filed against Vinayakan in Kochi by a youth Congress leader. Now, producer Shibu G Suseelan has come up with a lengthy Facebook post, slamming the actor for his remarks on Oommen Chandy.

He called Vinayakan an insult to Malayalam cinema and the whole of Kerala, saying that culture is something that is imbibed at birth. He asked Vinayakan if he thought that the former Kerala chief minister had committed any mistake in his political career, he could have questioned it on his face while he was still alive. Suseelan added that there was no manhood in asking such questions after a person’s death.