Producer Sues Yogi Babu Accusing Him Of Not Returning Rs 20 Lakh

Tamil comedian and actor Yogi Babu, renowned for his comic roles in acclaimed films, is facing a legal battle after film producer Hashir of Rooby Films sued him. The producer alleges that Yogi Babu cheated by not fulfilling his contractual obligations for the film Jack Daniels, causing financial loss and harm to the production company’s reputation. Yogi Babu was reportedly signed for Rs 65 lakh and received an advance of Rs 20 lakh, but failed to show up for shoots, breaching the agreement. Hashir filed a complaint at Virugambakkam Police Station, asserting that Yogi Babu refused to refund the advance payment. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Yogi Babu is a prominent figure in the Tamil film industry, known for his comedic timing and supporting roles. Over his decade-long career, he has worked with notable stars like Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, and Sivakarthikeyan. His debut in the film Yogi propelled him into the industry, earning him accolades for his versatile acting and engaging performances. He transitioned into lead roles in films such as Thillalangadi, Mersal, and Kalakalappu 2, showcasing his acting range and endearing himself to audiences.