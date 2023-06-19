Producers’ Council To Show Red Card To 5 Tamil Actors? What It Means

Five popular actors in the Tamil industry have run into trouble with the Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council, which has slammed them for non-cooperation with producers. The N Ramasamy-led Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council had a general body meeting where they issued a number of directives. The council decided to focus on five actors who had received advance payment from producers but had declined to provide dates.

Although the Council has not yet revealed the names of the actors officially, industry insiders say that the actors are Simbu, Vishal, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu and Atharvaa. The latest buzz is that these actors may receive a red card from the Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council. Sources claim that the council has not yet displayed a red card to the actors although they are considering it.

First, they intend to notify the five actors. The council may take harsh penalties against the actors if their responses are not convincing enough. Actor Simbu is the subject of a complaint made by Ishari Ganesh. In a similar vein, Studio Green Gnanavel Raja, KP Films Balu, and producer Mathiyazhagan have all lodged complaints against actors SJ Suryah and Vishal, respectively.