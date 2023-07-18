Project K: Deepika Padukone Ignites Curiosity in Fierce First Look But Fans Are Upset About 'This'

The makers of Project K have finally dropped the first look of Deepika Padukone from the film and it looks intense. The actress, who is making her Telugu industry debut with the Prabhas starrer, is seen sporting a fierce look in the poster. In the still, Deepika is seen sporting a rugged cloak as she intensely stares at something far. Sharing the poster, production house Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK."

The production house also confirmed that the first glimpse will arrive on July 20 (USA)/July 21 (IST). The first look has left fans curious about Deepika’s role in Project K. However, many felt that the poster did not come through with the hype created around her first look. While fans were expecting the makers to release a good look at her costume from the film, they felt that the makers did not come through. A few also questioned the abnormal timing of the poster release.

“In her eyes, I see a saviour, a little bit of fear overcome by her resillience. Deepika and her eyes is a journey that never ends," a fan tweeted. “Love this look . So Raw n natural. #DeepikaPadukone," a second user added. “It’s terrific 👏 They should have show us more than her face but regardless, it’s beautiful. Deepika is a Queen," a third user said.