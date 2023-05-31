Project K: Kamal Haasan Offered Rs 150 Cr For Prabhas and Deepika Padukone Starrer?

Prabhas’ Project K is one of the most awaied movies which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. While the shooting of the movie is currently underway, here’s an update which will leave fans excited.

Kamal Haasan Approached For Project K?

If recent reports are to be belived, the makers of Project K have also approached superstar Kamal Haasan for the movie. Reportedly, the talks between the makers and Haasan are currently underway. The buzz is that, the megastar has been offered to play the antagonist in the movie. However, Haasan has not officially signed the film as of now.

Kamal Haasan Offered Rs 150 Crore For Project K?

Several media reports also claim that Kamal Haasan has been offered Rs 150 crore for Project K. However, Hindustan Times has now reported that ‘there is no truth’ to this. “Talks have been initiated with Kamal sir. He hasn’t even confirmed anything yet. It’ll take another week or two for us to get more clarity on whether he’s accepted the offer or not," a source cited by the news portal added.

What Else Do We Know About Prabhas Much-Awaited Project K?

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K marks Deepika Padukone’s first Telugu project. It is being said that the film is being made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. In a recent interview, producer Ashwini Dutt revealed that Project K will be about the ‘modern-day avatar of Vishnu’. “The film has fantasy and elements of science-fiction. It’s about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, but at the same time, it’ll be high on sentiments. We’ve also roped in four-five international stunt choreographers to oversee action sequences. Everything you see in the film will leave you stunned," he told a Telugu YouTube channel. The film is likely to hit theatres in January 2024.