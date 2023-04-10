Project K: Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Starrer Introduce ‘Raiders’ In New BTS Clip; Watch

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production company behind the highly anticipated film Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that their fans are kept engaged. Director Nag Ashwin and the team has spared no expense in making sure that every aspect of the film, from the cast to the posters and VFX, is of the highest quality. And the results so far have been nothing short of spectacular.

In an effort to build excitement among fans, the production company has released the second episode of their behind-the-scenes series “From Skratch." This series takes viewers on a journey through the making of the most anticipated film.

In the clip, the makers of Project K introduced the audience to the army of villains, whom they call “Raiders." Along with the introduction, they even shared some details about the VFX and costumes. “From Skratch Ep 2: Assembling The Raiders" is the title of the video tweeted by Vyjayanthi Movies, accompanied by the question, “Who are the raiders?"

Fans have been going wild ever since the release of episode 2, expressing their excitement on social media. One fan wrote, “Next Level… Something going be great in 2024. Prabhas Anna in sci-fi, looks like bang-on content," another added, “Looks amazing and something new Prabhas sir always tries to do new things that’s why we I love him as an SRK fan this movie should be more than blockbuster."

In an earlier conversation with India Today, producer Ashwini Dutt revealed that Project K revolves around the modern-day avatar of Vishnu. He added, “This will be a graphics-heavy film. It’s been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it’ll go on through the course of the year. We’ve completed about 70 percent of the shoot so far."

“The film has fantasy and elements of science-fiction. It’ll be high on sentiment. We’ve also roped in four-five international stunt choreographers to oversee action sequences. Everything you see in the film will leave you stunned," Ashwini Dutt concluded.

Project K is scheduled for an early 2024 release.

