Project K: Prabhas Sports Metal Armour, Dreadlocks In Fierce First Look; See Photo

The buzz around Nag Ashwin’s directorial Project K is growing stronger with each passing day. Now, Prabhas’ first look from the film is out! In the poster, Prabhas, dubbed the ‘Rebel Star’ of the film sports a metal armour, dreadlocks and a thick beard. There’s destruction all around.

Check it out below:

The production house Vyjayanthi Movies took to Twitter to share the first look of Prabhas and wrote in the caption, “The Hero rises. From now, the Game changes 🔥 This is Rebel Star #Prabhas from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA)."

The film will also serve as Deepika Padukone’s debut in the Telugu film industry. On Tuesday, the makers also unveiled the first glimpse of Deepika Padukone’s character in the film. In the intense poster, Deepika can be seen sporting a fierce expression.