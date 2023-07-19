Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Project K: Prabhas Sports Metal Armour, Dreadlocks In Fierce First Look; See Photo

Project K: Prabhas Sports Metal Armour, Dreadlocks In Fierce First Look; See Photo

Prabhas' first look from Nag Ashwin's sci-fi fantasy thriller, Project K, is out.
Prabhas' first look from Nag Ashwin's sci-fi fantasy thriller, Project K, is out.

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 16:00 IST

Hyderabad, India

Advertisement

The buzz around Nag Ashwin’s directorial Project K is growing stronger with each passing day. New update? Prabhas' first look from the film is out now!

The buzz around Nag Ashwin’s directorial Project K is growing stronger with each passing day. Now, Prabhas’ first look from the film is out! In the poster, Prabhas, dubbed the ‘Rebel Star’ of the film sports a metal armour, dreadlocks and a thick beard. There’s destruction all around.

Check it out below:

The production house Vyjayanthi Movies took to Twitter to share the first look of Prabhas and wrote in the caption, “The Hero rises. From now, the Game changes 🔥 This is Rebel Star #Prabhas from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA)."

Advertisement

The film will also serve as Deepika Padukone’s debut in the Telugu film industry. On Tuesday, the makers also unveiled the first glimpse of Deepika Padukone’s character in the film. In the intense poster, Deepika can be seen sporting a fierce expression.

top videos
  • 'Student Of The Year 3' Anyone? | Ananya, Aditya Back From Holiday | Prabhas' Project K Poster Out

    • Earlier, the makers had generated excitement by offering a glimpse of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s arrival in the United States for the San Diego Comic-Con. The photo featured Prabhas and Rana, both wearing T-shirts with the phrase ‘What is Project K,’ standing with their backs to the camera. In the backdrop, there was a signboard that read ‘Hollywood.’ The caption read, “The men have landed in the USA. See you in San Diego on July 20th."

    The sci-fi fantasy thriller is scheduled to release next year in January. Apart from Prabhas and Ran Daggubati, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Nag Ashwin will take part in the panel discussion.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shreyanka MazumdarShreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With...Read More

    first published: July 19, 2023, 15:57 IST
    last updated: July 19, 2023, 16:00 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App