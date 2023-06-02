Project K: Rana Daggubati Says Prabhas' Movie Will 'Break The Boundaries' Like Baahubali and RRR

Prabhas’ Project K is one of the most awaited movies and like everyone else, Rana Daggubati is also excited about it. At a recent event, the Baahubali star talked about the film and shared that he is confident about its success.

“We celebrate each other’s cinema fully. Like there is another film called Project K which Nag Ashwin is directing with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. That’s the film we are really looking forward to in Telegu. That film will, I think will break the boundaries that both Baahubali and RRR have done," Rana said at India Today Conclave South 2023.

“Pushing that boundary to the next edge. I am really looking forward to that film and it could really become a global film from Telegu," the actor added.

Rana further argued that Project K will also open boundaries of collaborations with the West. “Global collaborations will happen without us making any efforts. But it’s not far when an Indian film with an Indian filmmaker’s origin will land in the West. The globe is getting closer to our culture. I mean what is abundant in our country, it’s is history and stories," he shared.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan besides Prabhas. Recently, it was also reported that the makers have also approached superstar Kamal Haasan to play the antagonist in the movie.

In a recent interview, producer Ashwini Dutt revealed that Project K will be about the ‘modern-day avatar of Vishnu’. “The film has fantasy and elements of science-fiction. It’s about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, but at the same time, it’ll be high on sentiments. We’ve also roped in four-five international stunt choreographers to oversee action sequences. Everything you see in the film will leave you stunned," he told a Telugu YouTube channel.

Project K is likely to hit theatres in January 2024.