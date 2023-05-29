Promo Of Aju Varghese's Phoenix Out, Piques The Audience's Curiosity

Post the release of the trailer for the forthcoming web series Kerala Crime Files on May 28, actor and producer Aju Varghese once again treated the fans with the promo video for his upcoming new Malayalam film, Phoenix on Instagram. Sharing the preview he wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Homemade #phoenix !!! Shoot in progress !!!"

The video takes a unique approach to introducing the subject of the movie to the audience. Now, talking about the cast of the drama, Aju Varghese, Chandhunadh, and Anoop Menon have been roped in to play lead roles in Phoenix, along with others. Made under the direction of Vishnu Bharathan, the screenplay of the film has been penned by the actor and director of a super hit film Anjaam Pathiraa–Midhun Manuel Thomas.

Going by the promo video, we find that actor Aju Varghese is extremely surprised by the script when he sits down to read it. In the clip, when he turns the pages for reading, the light goes out.

Meanwhile, when the page is folded back, the light comes back on. By the end of the video, the actor sees a little girl standing away from him, shocking him further. This suspense video has surely succeeded in making the audience more curious about the film.

The Aju Varghese fans are delighted by the concept of this video. One of the netizens commented that the marketing team should be rewarded for this approach and due to this he is looking forward to the movie. Another user praised the movie and wished the actor and producer the best of luck for the success of the film.