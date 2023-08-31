Promo Of Ganesh Anthem Song From Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Out

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Bhagavanth Kesari is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Since its announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting for more updates on the film. Recently, the makers surprised the viewers and released the promo for the first song of the movie.

As we all know, the first single named Ganesh Anthem from Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari is all set to be released on September 1. The expectations of the viewers have been sky-high for this movie ever since the teaser dropped. The new promo for the song has now also created excitement. In the promo, Nandamuri Balakrishna looks glorious in a yellow kurta, while Sreeleela is seen in a magenta and orange kurta set. By seeing the promo, it can definitely be said that it is going to be a fast-paced and enjoyable track.

The promo video was released on Wednesday and has so far garnered 324K views. Many users shared their feedback in the comment box. One of the users wrote, “Only 90s kids can understand the feelings of seeing Nandamuri Balakrishna sir back in this role"." Another one said, “Wow what an energetic background music is outstanding Thank you, Thaman jai Balayya." “Seems the song is going to be fully energetic with the screen presence of NBK Sir and Sreeleela Garu and with power-packed Thaman Background music. Waiting to listen and watch the full lyrical song," commented a third user.

Meanwhile, a few days back, the teaser for the film was released and it received immense love from the moviegoers. The teaser begins with Arjun Rampal, who is introduced as a ruler, and then features Nandmuri Balakrishna. The video is packed with slow-motion shots, punch dialogues and action sequences.