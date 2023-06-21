Promo Of Leo's Naa Ready Song Strikes A Chord With The Audience, No 1 On YouTube

Thalapathy Vijay, the leading star of the Tamil film industry, is all set to unveil the first single Naa Ready from Leo on June 22. Leo’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj tweeted a poster as well from the song on June 16. Now, taking the excitement a notch up, Sony Music South released a promo video of this number on June 20. The video shows silhouette images of Vijay and other artists dancing to the groovy track. Within a day of its release, the glimpse of Naa Ready struck a chord with the audience and clocked over 5 million views and counting. It is trending. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music of this number penned by Vishnu Edavan. In a surprise for the fans, Vijay has also provided the vocals for this number. Watch the song by clicking on the below-mentioned link-

Vijay’s followers have loved the tune of this much-awaited track. One of them commented that it was going to be another hit song composed by Anirudh. Another commented, “Thalapathy Vijay’s songs are a perfect blend of mesmerizing tunes and powerful lyrics. He knows how to captivate his audience with his energetic performances and catchy music."

In the poster of this number, Thalapathy Vijay exuded a gangster-like vibe and looked handsome in a black ensemble. He also sported a stylish hairstyle and a beard while a cloud of smoke rose behind him.