Proud Dad SRK Says 'Well Brought Up' as Suhana Nails Her First Solo Media Appearance, She Says 'Love You'

Suhana Khan bagged her first endorsement deal recently and her dad Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t be prouder. The young star kid will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies along with Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Ahead of the release of the film, Suhana was signed as the new face of the cosmetic brand, Maybelline.

The aspirant actress made her first official media appearance on Tuesday evening where she addressed the media and spoke about being the brand ambassador of Maybelline. SRK shared a montage of photos and clips from the event with the song ‘Pretty Woman’ from his film Kal Ho Naa Ho. Sharing the video on his official Instagram handle, he wrote, “Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady in Red!"

Take a look:

Suhana responded to her dad’s post and commented, “Awww love you!! So cute ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘💘💘💘💘"

For the event, Suhana was dressed in a red crop top and pants of the same colour. She opted to keep her makeup to minimalistic and was seen leaving her hair open. To complete her look she chose nude colour lipstick with a little shimmer on her cheekbones.

Last week, she was also seen at the NMACC fashion gala with her mother Gauri Khan and brother Aryan Khan.

Meanwhile, taking about The Archies, it also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda besides Suhana, Khushu and Agastya.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, made his grand comeback on screens this year with the film Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Next, he will be seen in director Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara and Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

