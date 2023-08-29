‘Proud’ Kriti Sanon Unveils Sister Nupur’s First Look Poster From Tiger Nageswara Rao

While Kriti Sanon has already earned a special place in the hearts of fans, the spotlight has turned to her sister, Nupur Sanon. She is all set to showcase her talent and entertain the audience. Nupur Sanon, who has been a part of several music videos, is now gearing up for her pan-India Telugu movie Tiger Nageswara Rao. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is actively taking on the role of a supportive sister by boosting Nupur’s morale and actively promoting her upcoming movie.

In her latest Instagram entry, proud Kriti Sanon unveiled her sister Nupur Sanon’s first look from the film Tiger Nageswara Rao. In the poster, Nupur Sanon can be seen looking out of a train window and flashing her smile. “Nothing makes me feel prouder than to launch my sister’s first PAN INDIA film Poster!" she wrote before adding “Introducing Nupur Sanon as the lovely Sara from the GRAND." Within no time, fans rushed to the comments section and wished luck to Nupur Sanon. One of them wrote, “You are looking so gorgeous." While another one said, “You both are making us so proud!! so excited to see you both as jassi and sara. plus the poster is so amazing!! all the very best of luck nupsuuu."

Nupur Sanon’s Upcoming Film Tiger Nageswara Rao:

The movie Tiger Nageswara Rao, written and directed by Vamsee, not only features Nupur Sanon but also stars Ravi Teja in the lead role. In the film, Nupur Sanon will play Ravi Teja’s love interest. The cast also includes Anupam Kher and Gayatri Bharadwaj in supporting roles. This multilingual movie is slated for a theatrical release on October 20, and it will be available in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Nupur Sanon made her initial appearance in the music video Filhaal in 2019, sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar. Her involvement continued with the sequel, Filhaal 2, in 2021. Additionally, she was a part of the web series Pop Kaun.

