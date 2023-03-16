Punjabi Actor Aman Dhaliwal Stabbed at a Gym in US, Sustains Multiple Injuries

A shocking incident has come to light. Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal was attacked while working out in the gym in the US. The entire incident was captured on camera and the footage of it is now circulating online. The video shows an unidentified man entering the gym and attacking the actor with a knife, while he was heard threatening other gym-goers. In the shocking video, the Ek Kudi Punjab Di star sustained multiple injuries and scars all over his body.

As per several media reports, the attack took place around 9:20 am at Planet Fitness gym located at 3685 Grand Oaks in the US. The video was shared by journalist Parmeet Bidowali. Along with it, he mentioned, “Famous actor Aman Dhaliwal, who has worked in Punjabi and Hindi films, has been fatally attacked in America. The attack took place when he was exercising in the gym. An assailant entered the gym armed with a knife and launched an attack.”

The actor has been reportedly hospitalised and is now receiving treatment. A picture of him covered with bandages has also surfaced from the hospital. A report in Zoom TV stated that the police informed the actor was stabbed several times after which he was rushed to the hospital. His condition was said to be critical. An official statement from the doctors or the actor’s family is awaited.

Who is Aman Dhaliwal?

Aman Dhaliwal is a popular Punjabi actor who is a resident of Mansa city in Punjab. He has appeared in movies like Ajj De Ranjhe, Saka – The Martyrs of Nankana Sahib, DSP Dev, and Qissa Panjab among others. Not only Punjabi films, but he has also worked in various Bollywood movies like Jodha Akbar starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Before pursuing his career in films, Aman went to Delhi for his higher studies and later stepped into modelling. He won the audience’s hearts with his role in Ek Kudi Punjab Di and Virsa.

