WHAT! Pushpa 2 Shooting STOPPED, 2023 Release CANCELLED Because Director 'Unsatisfied'?

While Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of their blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise, looks like they will have to wait for more than expected for the movie. If reports are to be believed, the shooting for Pushpa 2 has been halted as of now.

Pushpa: The Rule Shooting Halted?

As reported by Bollywood Life, the director of the film, Sukumar is ‘unsatisfied’ with what has been shot for Pushpa 2 as of now. The report also claims that the filmmaker is now considering if he wants to ‘erase’ whatever has been shot as of now to begin reshooting once again. This comes as the filmmaker is also reportedly planning to release the teaser of Pushpa 2 on Allu Arjun’s birthday i.e on April 8.

Pushpa 2 Not To Release This Year?

Meanwhile, another report by Siasat.com claims that the shooting for Pushpa 2 is now likely to start after around three months. This means that the film might not release this year. However, it should also be noted that there is no official confirmation regarding the shooting being halted or Pushpa 2 being postponed as of now.

All About Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster Movie - Pushpa

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021. It depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined Pushpa 2.

Last month, E-Times reported that Pushpa director Sukumar has decided to include ‘one major Bollywood A-lister preferably one of the Khans or Ajay Devgn, if not somebody else’ for Pushpa 2. However, there is no official announcement regarding this so far.

In October last year, Allu Arjun talked about how Pushpa was celebrated by everyone across the country. “I am very glad that we do have our differences. The beauty of this country is its diversity. But when this movie (Pushpa: The Rise) was made, it was celebrated by India. We are all sons and daughters of the Indian film industry. We are all proud that it is Indian cinema’s victory," he said while accepting ‘CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022’ Award in New Delhi.

