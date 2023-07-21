Pushpa 2 Fever Grips India's Best Dancer, Contestants Rock The Stage With Allu Arjun's Iconic Look

This weekend, the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 3, will captivate its audience with an exhilarating episode. Contestants will be challenged to step out of their comfort zone in the thrilling Adla Badli special episode, aiming to prove their mettle in the dance arena. However, there is one dance performance for which everyone is already super excited.

On Friday, the show’s makers released a promo in which contestant Vipul Kandpal and choreographer Vivek Chachere were seen dressed in Allu Arjun’s iconic poster look from Pushpa 2: The Rule. Just like the Telugu superstar, they sported a saree, painted their face blue and red, wore jewellery and left everyone stunned. As they rocked the stage with their energetic dance performance, even judge Geeta cheered while Terence Lewis called it “one of the best performance" of the season. Sonali Bendre, who is also one of the judges, can also be seen enjoying the performance.

The video of Vipul Kandpal and Vivek Chachere’s Pushpa 2 themed-dance is now going viral on social media. Watch it here:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, adding to the excitement, the episode will also be graced by Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya, who will be cracking everybody up with their hilarious punchlines. The duo would be entertaining everyone with their brilliant funny antics, one of which would even transform Bharti into Bollywood cinema’s iconic character Tina from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.