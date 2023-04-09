Pushpa 2 Fever to Grip Malkangiri as Makers of Allu Arjun's Film Plan to Shoot in Odisha's District

In good news for movie lovers, Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa 2 will be shot in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district. The concerned production house has sought the permission of the local administration in this regard. The production house has expressed interest to shoot some scenes in the Swaviman area of the district and various parts of the Saptdhara River of the Malkangiri district.

It is a matter of pride for the district to shoot the sequel of the Sukumaran directorial in Malkangiri. The team has written to the Malkangiri District Collector Vishal Singh and SP for shooting permission. The team has also been travelling to different locations in Malkangiri district for the last month and has finally planned to shoot near the hanging bridge of Swaviman area, Hantalguda Ghat and near the spillway in Chitrakonda. The residents of the district and Swaviman area expressed their happiness.

Local resident Srinibas Muduli said, “We are very happy that the super hit movie Pushpa 2 will be shot in Swabhiman Anchal. People across the state will know about Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district, We are eagerly waiting to see superstar Allu Arjun and other actors."

“We never saw film shooting in our area. Films like Pushpa 2 being shot in the Swaviman region is a matter of great pride for Swaviman anchal," said Jagnnath Majhi.

A six-member team of Mythri Movie Makers, visited Hantalaguda, Sarkubandha Hanging Bridge and other locations in the area ahead of the shooting. Fight Master Peter Hines, Art Director Ramakrishna, Fight Master Dragon Prakash, Assistant Producer Subramaniam, Co-Director Prasad Marisetti, and Cameraman Debraj Magar toured various locations in the area for two days. It seems that the shooting has been fixed in the first week of May.

Even though the place was suitable, no one toured it due to security reasons. After the construction of the Gurpriya Bridge, the security system has been tightened.

“Some scenes of Pushpa will be shot in Swaviman anchal of Malkangiri and it is definitely a matter of pride for us. It means that there is lots of scope for entertainment and shooting in Odisha. State govt should take the necessary steps to preserve environment and sites," said Cine Critic Surya Deo.

