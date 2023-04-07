Pushpa 2 FIRST Poster: Allu Arjun Leaves Fans Confused As He Dons Makeup, Nose Ring With Gun

While fans are eagerly waiting for Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun has left everyone even more excited with an intriguing new poster. On Friday, the Telugu superstar took to his social media handles and shared the first poster of the sequel of his blockbuster movie.

In the poster, Allu Arjun can be seen dressed in a saree. He sported makeup with heavy traditional gold and flower jewellery and also added jhumkas and nose ring along with bangles to his look. Don’t forget to miss a gun in his right hand!

On one hand, the poster has left Pushpa fans super excited about the film. On the other, netizens are now wondering if Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is going Rishab Shetty’s Kantara way. While some argue that Allu Arjun might play a transgender in Pushpa 2, others claim that he is likely to be a goddess. However, only time will tell the suspense behind Allu Arjun’s look in Pushpa 2 poster.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021. It depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined Pushpa 2.

Last month, E-Times reported that Pushpa director Sukumar has decided to include ‘one major Bollywood A-lister preferably one of the Khans or Ajay Devgn, if not somebody else’ for Pushpa 2. However, there is no official announcement regarding this so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News