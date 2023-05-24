Pushpa 2 Postponed? Allu Arjun Starrer To NOT Release Before May 2024: Report

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited movies. Ever since the first look poster of Allu Arjun from the sequel of his blockbuster movie has been released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. While no official release date for Pushpa 2 has been announced so far, looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the movie in theatres.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Pushpa 2 is unlikely to release anytime before May 2024. Reportedly, director Sukumar wants to leave no stone unturned to bring the ‘best cinematic experience’ for the audience and therefore, he is likely to postpone the movie a little.

“There is no chance that Pushpa 2 can be released in December 2023. Sukumar doesn’t want to rush to complete the shoot, so the makers are eyeing to release in May 2024 or after. The release window currently decided is between May and July. But there is no way it is releasing before May," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Talking about Pushpa, it is written and directed by Sukumar. The film was released in 2021 and was widely loved by all. The action drama dealt with red sandalwood smuggling. Last month, Allu Arjun shared his first-look poster of Pushpa 2 in which he was seen dressed in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red. He also sported bangles, jewellery, a nose pin and jhumkas.

Besides Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. While the shooting of Pushpa 2 is currently underway, Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined the film.

Earlier, E-Times reported that Pushpa director Sukumar has decided to include ‘one major Bollywood A-lister preferably one of the Khans or Ajay Devgn, if not somebody else’ for Pushpa 2. However, there is no official announcement regarding this as of now.