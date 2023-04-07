Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's First Look Out As He Makes Smashing Comeback, Declares He Is Ready To 'Rule'

IT IS FINALLY HERE! On the eve of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule have released the teaser of their much-awaited movie. The video begins with everyone hunting for Pushpa after he escapes from the prison as they also talk about how great he was. Towards the end of the teaser, it shares a glimpse of Allu Arjun as Pushpa who has wrapped himself in a shawl as he hides in a jungle.

The voiceover describes Pushpa in the most ‘fire’ way and says, “Agar jungle mein koi janwar do kadam peeche le toh samjha sher aaya hai, lekin jan sher hi do kadam peeche le toh samjha Pushpa aaya hai (When an animal takes two steps backwards, it is because of a tiger but when a tiger only moves backwards, it is because of Pushpa)". Following this, Pushpa also declares that he is back to rule. Watch Pushpa 2 teaser here:

Advertisement

Soon after the teaser was shared, several social media users reacted to it and expressed excitement for the ‘blockbuster in making’. “Pushpa is not just a movie it is a sensation," one of the fans wrote. “The intro scene of Pushpa and then Tiger stepping backward …….and then Pushpa signature pose..❤‍," another comment read. Several users also wrote ‘Goosebumps’ with fire emojis in the comments section.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021. It depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined Pushpa 2.

Advertisement

Last month, E-Times reported that Pushpa director Sukumar has decided to include ‘one major Bollywood A-lister preferably one of the Khans or Ajay Devgn, if not somebody else’ for Pushpa 2. However, there is no official announcement regarding this so far.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a report by Siasat.com claimed that the shooting for Pushpa 2 has been halted and is likely to resume after three months. This means that the film might not release this year. However, it should also be noted that there is no official confirmation regarding the shooting being halted or Pushpa 2 being postponed as of now.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News