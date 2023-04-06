Pushpa 2: 'Where Is Pushpa' Video Goes Viral Ahead of Allu Arjun's Birthday

Pushpa fever is going to go a notch higher with Pushpa: The Rule. While the first film was a blockbuster, the second movie has also generated curiosity among fans. A glimpse of this was seen when the makers dropped the video asking ‘Where is Pushpa?’ The makers fuelled fan anticipation with their cryptic video, launching the question ‘Where is Pushpa’ and sparking several speculations as well.

The video revealed that Pushpa escaped from the Tirupati jail after being shot and launched the big question for the audience to think, where must he be now? As the hunt for Pushpa has begun, it has also kickstarted the chase game for the cops who are behind him.

While we will get more answers this weekend, when the first look arrives, fans are already excited about it.

Now, we as an audience are only keeping an eye on 7th April, 4:05 PM. This date has certainly become a big day in the life of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sukumar and obviously Pushpa fans to hear the biggest announcement of the year on 7th April, having almost no clue what it could be all about.

Meanwhile, The shoot of Pushpa 2 began a long time ago, but there have been rumours that the shooting of the film has abruptly stopped as the makers were not satisfied with how certain sections came out. The next schedules of Pushpa 2 are expected to be in Sri Lanka and Thailand.

