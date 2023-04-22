WHAT! Pushpa 3 Confirmed? Allu Arjun Starrer to Take an 'International Twist' In Part 3: Report

While Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of his blockbuster movie Pushpa, here’s something which will leave everyone super excited. If reports are to be believed, not just Pushpa 2 but makers are also planning to for the third part of the film.

Pushpa 3 Also In Plans?

Yes, you read it right. As reported by Cinejosh, it is being said that the makers of Pushpa are planning of a third installment in the series. Reportedly, it will be titled Pushpa 3: The Rule Begins. The news portal claims that with Pushpa 3, the Allu Arjun starrer will take an ‘international twist’ and will present the rise of Pushpa Raj as a formidable don. However, it should also be noted there is no official confirmation regarding Pushpa 3 as of now.

When Allu Arjun Released His Pushpa 2 Look Poster

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently working on Pushpa 2: The Rise, the shooting of which is underway. Earlier this month, the Telugu superstar shared his first-look poster of Pushpa 2 in which he was seen dressed in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red. He also sported bangles, jewellery, a nose pin and jhumkas. Captioning the poster, Allu Arjun had written, “Pushpa 2 the rule begins."

All About Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster Movie - Pushpa

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021. The film was widely loved by all and received positive reviews from critics and the audience. The action drama dealt with red sandalwood smuggling. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined Pushpa 2.

Last month, E-Times reported that Pushpa director Sukumar has decided to include ‘one major Bollywood A-lister preferably one of the Khans or Ajay Devgn, if not somebody else’ for Pushpa 2. However, there is no official announcement regarding this as of now.

