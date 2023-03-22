Pushpa stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have backed the spot in the top 25 most valuable celebrities in India, according to the 2022 Celebrity Brand Valuation Report by Kroll. Allu Arjun’s brand value is $31.4 million (more than Rs 259 crore), which places him 20th on the list, while Rashmika Mandanna ranks 25th with a brand value of $25.3 million (approx. Rs 209 crore). This achievement has led to an increase in the overall brand value of top stars from South India.

According to Aviral Jain, the Managing Director of Valuation Advisory Services at Kroll, Allu Arjun has ten brands in 2022, but his fees for endorsements are not as high as those charged by top Bollywood celebrities. On the other hand, “Rashmika Mandanna has a larger portfolio of 20 brands, but her endorsement fees are similar to those of emerging Bollywood celebrities," Jain revealed.

Advertisement

Jain also noted that the brand value of non-Bollywood celebrities has doubled over the last five years, causing the overall brand value of Bollywood stars to decrease from 81.7 per cent in 2016 to 67.6 per cent in 2022. Meanwhile, the brand value of sports stars has increased from 18.3 per cent in 2016 to 28.9 per cent in 2022.

As per Jain, the share of South Indian celebrities in the overall brand value is likely to increase in the future. He predicts that “A-list brands are considering multiple celebrity associations with traditional celebrities and regional superstars, and brands that primarily target the South Indian market are working with South Indian stars." With the help of their ongoing success in the film business, more South Indian celebrities would be able to broaden their appeal to a national audience as a result.

Apart from that, the top five South Indian celebrities with the largest social media following are Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mahesh Babu, who have 53.5 million, 52.5 million, 48.1 million, 47.1 million, and 37.3 million followers, respectively, across Twitter, Instagram, and other platforms.

Advertisement

South Indian cinema has emerged as a prominent force, strengthening its presence across the country. Films produced in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages from South India have gained immense popularity not just in the traditional Southern Indian states, but also in other parts of India and international markets.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar’s directorial film Pushpa: The Rule alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The project is currently in its production stage and its makers have not revealed much details about the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here