Pushpa: The Rule To Kaithi 2, 6 Most-awaited Sequels Of South Films

In recent years, south cinemas have turned out to be the biggest money-spinners and eventually established a solid position in Indian cinema. While the South films are impressing the audience, the makers are simultaneously working on the prequels or sequels of the film. Here is the list of the films which are the most awaited upcoming sequels which will be hitting the silver screen this year and by next year.

RRR 2

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has made history after winning several titles in the West including the Academy Award for the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. During the promotions of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starrer in the US, the director revealed that his father who is the story writer of all his films has already begun drafting for the sequel of RRR.

Indian 2

Director Shankar and Kamal Haasan are currently busy with the sequel of the 1996 film Indian. The film will focus on the Senapathy character essayed by Kamal Hassan and his son. The movie also has Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in crucial roles. It is expected to wrap up its shooting soon.

Kantara 2

Rishab Shetty’s directorial, Kantara has put the Kannada film industry on the world map. After breaking several records and getting recognition from UNESCO, the team officially announced the prequel of the film. Rishab Shetty has reportedly finished drafting the script of the film and it is said to go on floors on August 27.

Pushpa 2

Director Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise managed to impress both the critics and the audience. Now, the audience is patiently waiting for the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule which will bring back Pushparaj, Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat back on the silver screen. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer is currently in the production stage and is expected to hit the cinemas next year.

Kaithi 2

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi was the first film for the much-hyped Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) which also had Vikram and Leo in its part. Karthi who played the lead role in the Kaithi is said to be completing his present commitments before he gives his entire time for Kaithi 2.