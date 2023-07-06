Pushpa To KGF, Blockbuster Pan-India Films That Opted For A Two-Part Release

The popularity of pan-India films is at an all-time high at the moment. Many filmmakers are opting for a two-part release of their movies. Some of the biggest South blockbusters in the past were also released as two-part movies because they had a longer run time. According to reports, Prabhas-starrer Salaar is going for a two-part release as well. The film is directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. KGF was a big blockbuster release. Now with Salaar, fans hope to see the same. It stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Meenakshi Choudhary. Let’s take a look at some of the pan-India films which opted for or are opting for a two-part release:

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, which became a blockbuster with its release, is also set for the release of part 2. It is directed by Sukumar and is expected to release in December 2023. The next part is titled Pushpa: The Rule. There is a lot of buzz and anticipation among the fans of this film.

Rakt Charitra, which was directed by Ram Gopal Varma, was released in two parts in the same year because it had a long running time. The movie is a political thriller which stars Suriya, Vivek Oberoi, Radhika Apte, Sudeep and Shatrughan Sinha.

Baahubali, which is directed by SS Rajamouli and shot Prabhas to global fame, also had a two-part release as it had a longer runtime. The second part proved to be bigger than the first part.

NTR: Kathanayakudu is a biopic based on the life and career of NT Rama Rao. This film’s second part was released as a sequel called NTR: Mahanayakudu, which was based on the political career of Rao. It was directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and produced by his son Nandamuri Balakrishna. The cast of the film includes Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Rana Daggubati.