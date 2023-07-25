Pyaasa To Laagan, 5 Bollywood Classics That Are A Must-watch

The Hindi film industry has grown rapidly over the years. It has delivered some great movies that not only received appreciation from viewers in India but also appealed to a global audience. Although time flies and films are forgotten but some movies stay evergreen in the hearts of cinema lovers. Today, let us take a look at the 5 such films that did wonders as soon as they were released, and you shouldn’t miss these classics:

1. Pyaasa

Pyaasa, directed by Guru Dutt, was released in 1957. Guru Dutt himself played the lead role in this film. Mala Sinha, Waheeda Rehman and Johnny Walker played other pivotal roles. The movie is set in Calcutta and focuses on the disillusioned Urdu poet Vijay (Dutt), whose works are underestimated by publishers and plans for writing on social issues rather than romantic topics. This film is counted among the best films in Bollywood. Later, it was also remade into Telugu in 1978 Mallepoovu.

2. Sholay

The epic film Sholay was released in theatres in 1975. Initially, it had to struggle to garner the attention of the audience. But within a few days, the buzz around the film became so intense that it proved to be a super hit. Sholay was directed by Ramesh Sippy and featured Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri in the lead roles. The film is often regarded as one of the greatest and most influential Indian films of all time.

3. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge need no introduction. From the movie script to the songs, it was a huge success. It was directed by Aditya Chopra and was released in 1995. The film created history and became the highest-grossing film of the year.

4. Mother India

The Sunil Dutt and Nargis starrer Mother India is undoubtedly one of the best classics of Bollywood. According to reports, it was also one of the highest-earning films at the box office until the release of Mughal-e-Azam. Mother India was released in 1957, the same year Pyaasa was released.

5. Lagaan