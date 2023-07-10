R Balki's Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher To Open 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), now the largest Indian film festival outside of India and a recipient of many awards, announced its return for its 14th edition. To be held from August 11 to 20, 2023, the festival promises to captivate audiences with an unforgettable opening night that sets the stage for a great cinematic experience.

Gearing up for one of its most impressive opening nights to date, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne proudly will present R Balki’s film, Ghoomer, as the festival opener. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi, the film tells the story of a paraplegic sports person portrayed by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan. R Balki, renowned for his emotionally charged narratives, has solidified his position as one of Indian cinema’s most powerful storytellers.

With the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne now garnering international recognition, the festival’s opening night on August 12th, 2023, is set to be an extraordinary event attended by the film’s esteemed cast and creators. This grand occasion marks the beginning of an awe-inspiring journey, showcasing the best of Indian cinema.

Said Balki and Abhishek Bachchan in a joint quote, “It’s indeed an honour and pleasure for us that Ghoomer will be the opening film at the IFFM. Ghoomer is a story of turning adversity into advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination. Ghoomer is a tribute to Sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It’s only fitting for a film that believes that ‘Sport makes life worth living’ to be launched in the Sport capital of the world, Australia, land of the MCG. Welcome to the first preview of Ghoomer".