R Madhavan Calls Himself 'South Ka Shah Rukh Khan' In Om Shanti Om Deleted Scene; Video Goes Viral

When Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om hit theatres in 2007, it was widely loved by the audience. Interestingly, the film also saw the highest number of cameos. One of the scenes in the movie showcased the red carpet of an award show and featured Farhan Akhtar, Dino Morea and Boman Irani among others. In the scene, they were seen guessing who will win the best actor award. In the film, SRK also played the role of an actor.

However, 16 years after the film hit theatres, a never-seen-before video has surfaced online which also features R Madhavan. In this deleted Om Shanti Om scene clip, R Madhavan can be seen calling himself ‘South Ka Shah Rukh Khan’. “Mujhe lagta hai mujhe milna chahiye tha, lekin unhone nominate tak nahi kiya. Aapko shayad pata nahi par south ke Shah Rukh Khan mujhe kaha jaata hai lekin yaha koi izzat hi nahi hota yaar," he said. Watch it here:

R Madhavan’s fans reacted to the video and agreed with him. “Maddy tells the truth 💀 hit hard," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Maddy just said the truth." “The scene should be in the film," a third comment read.