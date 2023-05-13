R Madhavan Joins Ajay Devgn For Vikas Bahl’s Supernatural Thriller

R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn will soon be sharing the screen space together for a highly anticipated supernatural thriller film. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film is currently in its pre-production stage and will go on floors this June. The film also marks Ajay and Madhavan’s first film outing. The film will be shot extensively in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

According to ETimes, the film is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror-thriller Vash. The 2023 film starred Hiten Kumar, Hitu Kanodia, Janki Bodiwala, Niilam Paanchal and Aaryan Sanghvi. The female lead of the film is yet to be decided.

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Ajay Devgn will be bankrolling the said supernatural thriller with Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under Ajay Devgn film and Panorama Studios. The source revealed, “It’s a supernatural thriller and will go on floors in June this year. Vikas has already started the pre-production work on the film and is all gearing up to commence shooting in a fortnight. The film will be shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London over the period of the next 2 months."

Advertisement

Apart from Ajay Devgn’s film, Madhavan will also be starring in the biopic of GD Naidu. For the unversed, GD Naidu was an eminent Indian inventor and engineer. He is known for manufacturing the first-ever electric motor in India. His knowledge and skills earned him the name ‘Edison of India. The actor was last seen in Kookie Gulati’s biopic Dhokha: Round D Corner.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will next star in Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s directorial film Maidaan. The movie takes inspiration from Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach and manager of the Indian national football team who is widely recognized as the mastermind behind the growth of Indian football. Additionally, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao play significant characters in the film. The film is slated to release later this year.