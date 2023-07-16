R Madhavan Meets PM Modi And French President Emmanuel Macron At Louvre Museum In Paris

R Madhavan was recently invited for a banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum. The actor now took to his Instagram handle to share his experience of being a part of the same. “The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries was palpable and intense during the Bastille day celebration in Paris on the 14th of July 2023."

He added, “I was in complete awe at the dinner hosted by the President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations. The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace."

Advertisement

Have a look at the photos:

On a closing note, he penned a gratitude note thanking the president and PM Modi for having him over. “Thank you President Macron and Modi Ji for the incredible lesson on grace and humility. May France and India forever prosper together .🇮🇳🇫🇷 Also 14th July 2023 also marked yet another fantastic and successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 with the unfailing Vikas engine built with the help of SEP France by Shri Nambi Narayanan. Praying also for the succes of their important and incredible mission."