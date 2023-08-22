R Sarathkumar And Arya-starrer Tamil Film Mr. X Goes On Floors

Director Manu Anand is all set to start shooting for his upcoming movie Mr. X today. The film crew has scheduled the shoot for an initial two days in Chennai, followed by shoots across Rajasthan and Hosur after that.

Pictures from the shoot were shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Prince Pictures, under whose banner the film is being produced. The production house wrote, “We are extremely glad to start shooting for our multi-starrer projects #Mr X- on floors today…Written and directed by @itsmanuanand." Check out the tweet here:

Manu Anand, Divyanka, and Raam H Puthran have written the script for the movie. R Sarathkumar, Arya, Anagha LK, Gautham Karthik and Manju Warrier are cast for the lead roles in the movie. The action thriller movie is produced by S Lakshman Kumar, Shravanthi Sainath and A Venkatesh, while the music is composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. The cinematography for the film has been handled by Tanveer Mir.