R Sarathkumar-starrer Por Thozhil To Have Its OTT Release By Month End?

Tamil film Por Thozhil is set for an OTT release on Sony Liv. The film was released in theatres on June 9. Initially, it was scheduled to premiere on OTT on July 9, but the makers decided to postpone its digital release because it is performing well at the box office. Now, according to reports, the film is likely to have its OTT release on July 28. No official confirmation has been given yet.

Por Thozhil is a crime thriller, directed by Vignesh Raja and produced by Samir Nair, Deepak Segal, Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathi. The cast of the movie includes R Sarathkumar, Ashok Selvan and Nikhila Vimal as the leads. The film follows two officers with different personalities and ages, who try to uncover the mystery revolving around a series of murders. It is having a successful run in Tamil Nadu. The movie has collected more than Rs 50 crore worldwide. Film critic Manoj Kumar R spoke about the film in a portal. He said, “Vignesh Raja has a strong grasp of what he wants to convey through Por Thozhil. While the main focus of the movie is the police investigation into serial murders, it also delves into the deeper theme of societal awareness regarding mental health."