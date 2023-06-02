Ra.One To Thugs Of Hindostan, The Flop Members Of The Rs 100 Crore Club

Once Rs 100 crore was a significant number that any Bollywood film needed to reach to be considered a hit. The films tried to achieve the number to be classified as hits. Right from Aamir Khan’s Ghajini to Salman Khan’s Wanted, Bollywood has witnessed hundreds of superhits in the last few years. However, we are rapidly approaching an era in which films are being declared flops despite grossing Rs 100 crore at the box office. Various films have crossed the 100-crore mark but are still declared flops.

Here’s a list of films that crossed the Rs 100 crore mark but were declared flops:

Ra.One: Ra. One was directed by ace director Anubhav Sinha and was considered one of the most anticipated projects of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film was made on a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore but managed to earn only Rs 116 crore at the box office. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal in prominent roles.

Radhe Shyam: Radhe Shyam marked superstar Prabhas’ return to the silver screen in a romantic film. The film had Pooja Hegde as the female lead. It was made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore and could only manage to earn Rs 118 crore at the box office.

Spyder: Spyder is another film that was made on a budget but flopped at the box office. It was directed by AR Murugadoss and starred Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. It was made on a budget of Rs 120 crore and earned only Rs 100 crore.

Thugs of Hindostan: YRF’s highly anticipated film, which had a stellar cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana, was a big flop at the box office. It was made on a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore and managed to earn only Rs 150 crore at the box office.

Zero: Zero was a huge disaster in Shah Rukh Khan’s career. Even after entering the 100-crore club, the film was still a flop as it was made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.