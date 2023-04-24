Mahira Khan on Why She AVOIDED Intimate Scenes With SRK in Raees: 'I Was Like, You Can't Kiss...'

While Mahira Khan remains a popular name in the Pakistani television and film industry, she had also made a mark in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin starrer Raaes which was helmed by the Rahul Dholakia. The action-drama went on to become a hit with critics praising the on-screen chemistry between King Khan and Mahira Khan. Now in a new interview, Mahira opened up about how she was scared to shoot romantic scenes with King Khan and how she established some boundaries for the chartbuster song Zaalima.

While speaking with Anupama Chopra on her podcast podcast, ‘All About Movies’, Mahira revealed, “When we were shooting for Zaalima, they all used to make fun of me because I used to be scared, ‘ki kuch zyada na ho jaaye (we do not do anything objectionable). So, I used to be like, ‘you can’t kiss me here, you can’t do this’. He used to be like, ‘Kya ho gaya hai’ (What has happened?) He, obviously, used to get a kick out of it as well. He used to tease me, ‘Oh pata hai next scene kaunsa hai’ (Do you know what the next scene is?)".

Mahira Khan also recounted that since everyone was confused about the choreography of Zaalima, they zeroed in on nose-to-nose kissing, “We didn’t know what to do on the hook in the song ‘Zaalima’ so it became a joke that since nothing else can happen, let’s make the noses kiss. Let’s go for nose-to-nose kissing. The whole song if you look at it, he just does a little nose thing. He was just like, ‘Will this be okay? Is this okay for you?’ In my heart, I would be like, ‘What do you know?'" she added.

The actress was recently in The Legend of Maula Jatt which also featured seasoned actors like Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik. Touted to be a remake of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt, the period action drama had amassed huge numbers at the worldwide Box Office. Not only did it become the highest-grossing Pakistani film but had also created hype in multiple countries owing to its wide release.

