Raahul Jatin: People Are Smart, They Do Not Say 'Jatin Ji Ka Beta Hai Kaam Dedo' | Exclusive

Music composer Jatin Pandit’s son Raahul Jatin believes just because he is a son of an established person in the music industry, that does not make things easy for him. In a recent exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Raahul explained that experience and talent are of utmost importance in today’s time.

“To be honest, I don’t think it is easy in any way. There has never been a music composer’s son launched in the past, I don’t think there will ever be. People are smart today. They do not give work only for the sake of it. Everyone tries to give work to their own people instead of giving it to some outsider. But nothing happens easily. If you have experience and have done a lot of work, it helps. But other than this, it is not like people say, ‘Jatin ji ka beta hai isko kaam dedo’," he told us.

Raahul argued that he does not take the pressure of being a son of an award-winning music director. “I truly believe that the audience today is very smart and they know how talented someone is, who has got what opportunity for what reason. If people go to my Instagram, they will figure out that I am working hard. I am not getting things easily. I have been working for a few years now, I also feel that I can do much better. Not just me but people who worked with me also feel the same. I don’t take pressure that way," he said.

Jatin Pandit’s son further mentioned that he wishes to work hard which will inevitably take his father’s legacy forward. “If I am talented, if people like my work, I will inevitably take my family’s legacy forward. The main goal is to make good songs. That’s my focus. I do not think constantly about taking a legacy forward or whether I have to do something specific because I am from a particular family. The goal is to make good songs, working with honesty and sincerity," he added.

Raahul talked about his recently released song ‘Chand Mere Channa’ and expressed gratitude towards the audience for liking it. “I am very happy. I really liked this song. I think this is probably one of my favourite romantic songs I have come up with and I really thought that people will like it very much. I am glad people did. I have not had any negative comments coming in. I am happy with how it has turned out," he shared.